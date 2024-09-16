Trap cameras record presence of honey badgers in Purulia

Kolkata: The honey badger – the only living species of the genus Mellivora – has been documented for the first time from the Simni beat of Kotshila Range in Purulia district of West Bengal, thanks to the camera traps laid by the state Forest department.



“We have documented three honey badgers from two different sites inside the study area, including one pregnant female with a sub-adult with it. This finding indicates a possibility of social behaviour among the honey badger in this region which is still undocumented,” said Anjan Guha, divisional forest officer, Purulia. According to Guha, in Purulia, there is a wide variety of animals which are vital for the ecosystem that include wolves, hyenas, sloth bears etc.

“We were conducting a survey of such animals under the directions of state Chief Wildlife Warden and accordingly laid camera traps when honey badger was photographed,” he added.

Honey badgers are commonly known as ‘Ratel’ and locally as ‘Bicchu’. Although classified as Least Concern (LC) by the International Conservation Union (IUCN) its population is rapidly decreasing due to rapid habitat destruction for various development projects and anthropogenic pressures.

It is known for its strength, ferocity and stubborn nature. They fearlessly attack almost any other species when escape is impossible, reportedly repelling much larger predators such as lion, hyena, tiger and leopards. It is mostly carnivorous and feeds on small animals and birds but also eats fruits. In that respect, it is omnivorous.

“We will lay more camera traps to study its movement and behavioural pattern. We will write to our higher authorities suggesting measures for further conservation and protection of this species,” said a senior official of the DFO office in Purulia.

The study, conducted from March to May 2024, has been published in the International Journal of Fauna and Biographical Studies. The species is widespread in Africa, Western and Southern Asia, including most of India. But this had never been recorded

before in Bengal.