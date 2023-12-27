Trap cameras capture Royal Bengal Tiger images

Royal Bengal Tiger pictures have been recently clicked by trap cameras installed in the Neora Valley National Park in the upper reaches of Kalimpong district. However, foresters need to determine whether these photographs depict one animal or multiple individuals.

The Wildlife Division of the Jalpaiguri Forest department reported that these images were captured at an elevation of approximately 11,000 feet above the plains during winter.

Approximately 15 cameras have been strategically placed at Rachela Beat and Resit Beatt in the North Range of Neora Valley. These manual cameras are opened every 30 days, and the collected images revealed the presence of the tiger.

“This tiger has been photographed in two different places, once in October and again in November. However, there is uncertainty regarding whether the tiger captured in the pictures is the same individual. The images will be subjected to slide analysis, and the entire matter is under close monitoring,” stated Dwijja Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of the Gorumara Forest Division, Wildlife.

In 2017, the presence of a tiger was confirmed in Neora Valley when Anmol Chhetri, a cab driver, sighted one and captured photos approximately 3.5 km from Lava en route to Pedong. Only four days later, a Bengal Tiger was photographed in the national park for the first time ever in a trap camera. In February, a trap camera snapped a photo of an adult tiger in a different location within the national park.