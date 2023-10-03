Transport workers protest in North Bengal

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal State Transport Driver and Trinamool Employee Trade Union on Tuesday organised a protest against the non-increment of wages.



They gathered in front of the main building of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation, demanding that the decision for a hike in salaries for approximately 1750 people, which was supposed to come into effect in 2022, be implemented.

They had heard that this increase would be revoked and to seek clarification, they staged the protest and submitted a written memorandum to the officials. Dipesh Kumar Das, the Cooch Behar secretary of the North Bengal State Transport Drivers and Trinamool Workers Union, stated: “We have received news and orders suggesting a reduction in workers’ salaries. The promised Rs 2,000 increase might also be cancelled and the previously guaranteed 3 per cent increment and job security until the age of 60 may be compromised. With these concerns in mind, transport workers took leave to participate in the protest while ensuring that essential services continued to run.”

This protest serves as a means to obtain written clarification, he said. “If we do not receive a satisfactory response, we are prepared to escalate our actions following the directives of our state leadership,” added Das. NBSTC officials abstained from commenting.