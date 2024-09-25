Transport strike in Balurghat against illegal toto operations

BALURGHAT: A transport strike was observed on Tuesday in Balurghat, called by the Balurghat Private Bus Owners’ Associations (BPBOA), protesting the illegal operation of totos (e-rickshaws) on state and national highways. The strike effectively halted local transport services in Balurghat, Chingispur, Patiram, Kumarganj, Batun, Trimohini, Safanagar, Tapan and Laskharhat. However, services remained normal on the Balurghat-Malda and the Balurghat-Raiganj routes.

Following the strike, police and transport officials quickly intervened. Balurghat’s traffic DSP and the district Regional Transport Officer (RTO) held a press conference, announcing plans to regulate toto operations. The BPBOA has expressed concerns over the lack of administrative control over totos running on state and national roads, which they claimed were harming bus operators. As a result, bus services on local routes, including Balurghat-Hili, Balurghat-Kumarganj and Balurghat-Tapan, were suspended, though long-distance services were to continue as scheduled.

In light of the upcoming festive season, the police and administration decided to take action against unauthorised toto operations. A meeting was convened at the Balurghat traffic office, where officials discussed regulatory measures. RTO Anupam Chakraborty informed: “The state government is preparing a roadmap for toto operations, which will soon be released. Until then, the district transport department will manage operations on the national highway.”

Traffic DSP Billa Mangal Saha confirmed that the police and transport department will work collaboratively to implement the new guidelines once published, ensuring that both bus and toto operators comply with the regulations. Balurghat faces severe traffic congestion caused by around 8,000 totos. Out of the 8,000 totos, only 2,500 are registered. The rise of unregistered totos has led to traffic jams and accidents, leaving citizens frustrated and without insurance or compensation. In response to ongoing pressure, the district transport department is set to launch a crackdown on illegal totos ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja festivities, aiming to restore order to the city’s streets.