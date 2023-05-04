Transport operators threaten to withdraw bus services if fare not increased

The Joint Forum of Transport Operators has threatened the state Transport department to stop operation of buses if bus fare is not increased.

The operators have written a letter to the state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty referring to the demands placed by them on April 28, when they met the state minister at Maidan Tent.

“...If decision is not taken and implemented regarding those issues within May 25, 2023, then any day after May 25, we will have no other alternative but to withdraw buses, mini buses and app Cab services from the roads,” they stated.

The forum includes All Bengal Bus Minibus, Online Cab Operators Guild, City Suburban Bus Service, North Bengal Passenger Transport Operators and Pool Car Owners Welfare Association.

In the meeting on April 28, Chakraborty had asked the bus operators to hang the 2018 issued fare chart and charge for tickets accordingly.

The Transport department will keep a strict vigil to see that the order is followed, accoridng to official sources.