Transport operators seek extension of waiver scheme

Kolkata: The state Transport department will consider the request of the transport operators seeking an extension of the waiver scheme introduced by the department which is ending on February 29.



“We will be holding a meeting at the end of this month where discussions will be held on the plea of the transport operators. In the meantime, I appeal to all to derive benefits of our waiver scheme,” Snehasis Chakraborty, state Transport minister said.

The Joint Forum of Transport Operators (JFTO) on Monday wrote to the minister as well as the secretary of the department Saumitra Mohan requesting an extension of the date of the waiver scheme at least for three months from February 29, 2024.

The state Transport department’s introduction of ‘Waiver Scheme 2023-24’ from January 1, offering a 100 per cent waiver of penalty accrued on taxes due till December 31, 2023, has evoked satisfactory responses with over 1.90 lakh people already availing the facilities.

The state is also offering a waiver of additional fees for not obtaining CF in due time and a waiver of penalty on delayed renewal/ issuance of permit 100 per cent, if paid between January 1 to January 30, 2024, and 80 per cent if paid between January 31, 2024, to February 29, 2024.

“We want vehicles — both private and commercial — to run on the road with valid documents so that they do not face hassle from the police or the motor vehicle inspectors. So, we have introduced the waiver scheme and we want more and more people to avail this opportunity,” Chakraborty said.

Titu Saha, secretary of City Suburban Bus Services, said: “Many vehicles are in the garage for fitness certificates. There is work pressure in the garages so all the vehicles cannot be made available at one time. We have sought an extension so that we can avail the benefits for all vehicles.”

As per estimates of the state Transport department, there are around 12.5 lakh vehicles that have tax pending or have not done a certificate of fitness (CF) in due time or have not renewed their permit.