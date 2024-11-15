Transport minister urges app cab aggregators to set up offices in city for passenger complaints

Kolkata: State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty urged the app cab aggregators offering services in Kolkata to have their respective offices so that passengers can reach out with service- related complaints.

The minister also called for training of the drivers so that they do not misbehave with passengers. “The department often gets compliant related to a deficiency in service that includes refusal from drivers even after confirmed bookings, charging of fares higher than displayed during booking, not switching on the air conditioner and lack of a proper mechanism for redressal of compliant. I have asked the aggregators to give serious thought to these problems and ensure better service to

the passengers. I have advised them to have a dedicated office where passengers can lodge complaints if they do not get proper service,” Chakraborty said while flagging off cab service by Rapido from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI Airport), Kolkata

on Thursday. Secretary of the state Transport department Saumitra Mohan was also present. The minister urged the ride-sharing platform to conduct training sessions with drivers so that they behave properly with the passengers.

He also requested the aggregator to ensure that the drivers get their due payment for the work they are putting in.

The ride-sharing platform has partnered with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for dedicated cab service zones at Kolkata Airport, where travellers can easily access safe, reliable, and budget-friendly rides.

Kolkata is the first airport where the ride-sharing platform launched its service with plans to extend the same to 10 more airports by March 2025.