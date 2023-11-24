Transport Min Snehasis Chakraborty inspects progress work of Santragachi Bus Terminus

Kolkata: State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty on Thursday inspected the progress of the work connecting overbridges of the Santragachi Bus Terminus with the objective of fast tracking the full-fledged operation of the terminus.



The engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) who are responsible for executing work of the bridges have assured the minister that they will be completing it by April next year. “Once the overbridges are constructed, we will develop the bus terminus at Santragachi. Passengers alighting at Santragachi Rail Station need to use the bus terminus to travel to their respective destinations. We want to make the same operational in a quick time,” Chakraborty said.

The minister was accompanied by Secretary of his department Saumitra Mohan and other senior officials.

Two ramps for entry and exit are being constructed from the bus stand to Kona Expressway so that passengers can travel to Kolkata and also in the opposite direction towards Medinipur. The work was delayed with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) objecting to the construction of a pillar on Kona Expressway for building one of the bridges.

The alignment plan of the flyover needed change and it took a lot of time.

The state government is trying its best to shift the inter-state bus terminus from Babughat to Santragachi in Howrah to prevent congestion and reduce pollution in the heart of the city. More than 250 inter-state buses ply from Babughat bus terminus on a daily basis.