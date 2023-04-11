Transport Min inspects Malbazar Bus Stand, NBSTC Depot

jalpaiguri: Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty visited the Malbazar Bus Stand and the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) depot for inspection on Tuesday. The minister assured them that measures would be taken to improve the Malbazar bus stand and transportation system with additional services.



The minister said: “We are currently making arrangements to reserve a quota for Malbazar on NBSTC buses running between Siliguri to Kolkata. We are considering operating connecting bus services from Malbazar for Siliguri – Kolkata bus service. A proposal has been given to operate buses from Siliguri to Malbazar in the evening, and we will start this service soon. The Malbazar bus stand will be modernized. Everyone must cooperate to keep the bus stand clean and maintain it well.”

Officials from the Transport Department and NBSTC depot were also present with the minister during the inspection of the depot.

The minister also inspected the drainage system of the facility. Chakraborty discussed development issues with Mal Municipality Chairman Swapan Saha and Deepankar Pipalai, the Managing Director of NBSTC. Chairman Saha gave the proposal of resuming bus services from Malbazar to Kolkata.