Transport dept told to develop SOP to regulate e-rickshaw movement

Kolkata: The state government has directed the transport department to prepare a standard operating procedure (SoP) in order to control the operation of the toto (e-rickshaw) to curb accidents.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with transport department officials and police in this regard.

Transport minister Snehasish Chakraborty was also present at the meeting. The number of totos has gone up in the suburbs and districts which might have found place in the discussion.

Sources said that the Chief Minister had instructed the transport department that a SoP must be prepared but it will also ensure that nobody becomes jobless. She also told the transport minister to increase the frequency of the government buses.

Banerjee made it clear that people on the roads do not face any difficulties while availing the government-run buses. The transport minister was also urged to ensure that passengers are not charged with more fare than what is mentioned on the chart. It was learnt that the transport minister also briefed the Chief Minister about how many government buses are operated across the state.

A large number of battery-powered totos plying in the urban pockets of Bengal districts are found to ply illegally, prompting activists to call for regularisation of these three-wheeler e-rickshaws.

These pollution-free e-rickshaws have revolutionised the transport services in suburbs and rural areas.

Environment activist Subhas Datta had earlier written to the commissioner of Howrah City Police and the state chief secretary, urging them to regulate and rationalize the operations of toto. He also pointed out that totos were running unchecked on the roads

of Howrah.