Transport dept to soon launch bus-tracking App for commuters, police

Kolkata: The Transport department will soon launch a ‘Where is my Bus’ App through which commuters can access the location of the nearest bus right from the bus stop and the bus drivers can also be tracked by the police.

“We will soon start a pilot project of this App in Kolkata and its adjoining areas. The passengers will be able to track the location of the nearest bus, helping them to ascertain when the bus will arrive at the stop. The tracking of drivers through the App by the police is expected to reduce the tendency of over-speeding which is a major cause of fatal accidents,” said Snehasis Chakraborty, state Transport minister while addressing the state convention of All Bengal Bus Minibus Co-Ordination Committee (ABBMCC).

Sources said the App will be launched at a programme at Karunamoyee Bus stop in Salt Lake.

The driver needs to scan a QR code through the App before he starts driving. Subsequently, all detailed information about the bus will go to the IT division of the Transport department. The minister said that the state has already notified a speed management policy which mentions the maximum speed limit of a particular bus on different roads in the city. “We are hopeful that if this speed limit is adhered to, we can avoid fatal accidents, “ said Chakraborty.

Transport department secretary Saumitra Mohan highlighted the success of the ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ campaign launched in 2016. Before 2016, road accidents across the state were above 17,000. This reduced to 13,000. Fatality reduced from 7,000 to 6,000.

“In Kerala and Tamil Nadu where the population is 3.5 crore, the fatalities are 12,000-15,000. In Bengal, where the population is around 10 crore, the fatality is around 6,000. There is scope for improvement. If needed, our department is ready to provide district wise training for the drivers,” Mohan said.

State Labour minister Moloy Ghatak assured of full cooperation from his department for enrolment of transport workers under Samajik Suraksha Yojana (SSY) scheme.

Rahul Chatterjee, general secretary of ABBMCC, said: “Out of 3 lakh transport workers, around 1,400-odd were enrolled under SSY scheme.

Camps will be organised at bus stops in every district for enrollment. The registration fee will be borne by our organisation.”