Transport dept to mark 10 yrs of ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ with cricket match

Kolkata: The Transport Department will mark a decade of the ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ initiative, launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2016, by organising a two-day cricket tournament to promote road safety awareness.

Officials from the department, its directorates and associated wings will participate in the event on December 27 and 28.

Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said that although department officials have played cricket tournaments earlier, this year’s event carries a clear road safety message. Eight teams, each with 11 players, have been formed from the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), the Transport Directorate and the department’s secretariat.

While Chakraborty will not play due to prior commitments, IAS and WBCS officers, Regional Transport Officers and Motor Vehicle Inspectors will take to the field.

The tournament, titled ‘Transport Department Premier Cricket League’, will be held at the Baisakhi Abasan ground in Salt Lake. It will follow a knockout format, with four quarter-final matches on December 27 between Transport Icon and WBTIDCL Lions, Shalimar Diamonds and Directorate Dynamos, WBTC Tigers and Poolcar Panthers, and Transport Frontiers and STA Samurai. The four winners will contest the semifinals on December 28, followed by the final later the same day. Participating teams met Chakraborty on Wednesday to brief him on arrangements, including jerseys and trophies. Each team will sport different coloured jerseys.

An official said the event would promote road safety awareness while offering a break from routine work. Female employees will be present to cheer the teams.

Transport Department data shows road accidents declined from 17,555 in 2015, with 6,656 deaths, to 13,795 accidents in 2023, with fatalities reducing to 6,027.