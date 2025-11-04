Transport dept to introduce 50 faceless services linked to Aadhaar

Kolkata: The state Transport department is set to roll out 50 online, faceless motor vehicle-related services linked to Aadhaar authentication, in a move aimed at improving and strengthening the delivery of transport services across the state.

In an official communication, Transport secretary Saumitra Mohan has requested the National Informatics Centre (NIC), West Bengal State Centre, to immediately upgrade the VAHAN and SARATHI portals to enable the new services. The NIC has been asked to submit an action-taken report within three days. The decision follows a meeting held on October 14 between senior officials of the Transport department and the NIC to discuss the introduction of new online services.

According to the order, faceless services—for which citizens are required to undergo Aadhaar authentication—will be available for key functions such as applying for a learner’s licence (LL), renewal or replacement of a driving licence (DL), issuance of duplicate licences, and changes in address, name, date of birth, biometrics, photograph, or signature. In addition, conductor licence-related processes, vehicle registration and permit services, transfer of ownership, and issuance of international driving permits will also be brought under the faceless service system.

Officials clarified that while the services will be faceless, certain conditions must be fulfilled depending on the type of service. For instance, applications for LL, DL renewal, or address change will require uploading an additional document, as stipulated in an earlier order dated April 9, 2024.

Faceless service will be permitted only for minor spelling corrections in LL or DL in cases of name change. In such instances, details will be automatically fetched from Aadhaar and will remain non-editable. Applications will be rejected if any discrepancies are found between Aadhaar and licence details.

For some services—such as applications for no-objection certificates (NOC) for the certificate of registration, transfer of ownership of motor vehicles, and certain permit-related services—only online submission of applications will be allowed in faceless mode. Transport department officials expect the initiative to make service delivery faster, more transparent, and citizen-friendly.