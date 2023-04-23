Transport dept show-causes pvt app-cab companies

Kolkata: At least two private app-cab companies have been served show-cause notices by the state Transport department for plying without valid licences in the state. If they do not give a satisfactory reply, strict action, including heavy fines, will be imposed, a transport official said.



One of the private app-based cab companies is inDrive. It has been alleged that these app-cab companies have been violating rules and regulations. According to an official, in case they fail to give a satisfactory reply, they will be fined between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh and legal action will be taken against them.

The transport officials have alleged that these companies do not have valid licences and hence, in case of any untoward incident, the passengers do not know if these app-cab companies will take any responsibility. The app-cab companies need to get a licence from the state Transport department, without which they cannot operate in the state. Currently, there are six licensed companies, including Ola, Uber and Snap, amongst others.

Earlier, issues that were often raised against few app-based cab companies and bike-taxis included not having physical offices in the state, cab drivers refusing to turn on air conditioners when booked by customers and bike-taxis being run with private number plates instead of commercial, amongst others.

A meeting headed by state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty had also been conducted with these private company representatives and the associations. The state minister had addressed these issues in the meeting and promised strict action in case any of the private app-cab companies and bike-taxis refuse to follow rules.