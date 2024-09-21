Transport dept seeks 50% toll discount enforcement

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Transport department has taken up the issue of non-compliance of toll rate discounts for state carriage buses with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to the ‘National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008,’ commercial vehicles registered in the district where the toll plaza is located should receive a 50 per cent discount. However, there have been allegations that some toll plazas are not providing the prescribed discount. “We have received reports that some registered vehicles from certain districts are not receiving the concession as per the rules at toll plazas within the same district. This is a violation of the rules, and it is occurring because the tolls at these plazas are being collected by private agencies appointed by the NHAI,” stated Rahul Chatterjee, general secretary of the All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity.

Chatterjee highlighted that there are two toll plazas in West Midnapore, with only one providing the discount. Similarly, two toll plazas in Murshidabad are not offering the prescribed concession. The association’s district chapters have sent letters to the state Transport department to address these issues. The Debra toll plaza near Buramala in West Midnapore has reportedly never provided the 50 per cent concession for buses registered with the district RTA.

The issue was also discussed in a meeting between the state Transport department and NHAI officials. According to the minutes of the meeting, NHAI officials requested the bus owners to share a list of state carriage buses eligible for the discounts. Chatterjee confirmed that the list was shared with the department.

“We are in communication with the NHAI regarding these issues. A preliminary discussion has taken place, and we are optimistic that they will adhere to their own directives,” stated a senior official from the Transport department.