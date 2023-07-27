Transport dept sanctions Rs 2 cr for new bus terminus in Siliguri to beat traffic woes

Siliguri: With the aim of resolving the traffic congestion issue plaguing Siliguri, the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) has planned to construct a new bus terminus at Paribahan Nagar area in Siliguri. The state transport department has sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the first phase work of the terminus.



The project is in the tender process. After the completion of the process, the work will commence. Sourav Chakraborty, the chairman of SJDA stated this after a visit to Paribahan Nagar area on Wednesday.

“The long route buses being parked on the sides of the roads in the city, is another reason for the traffic congestion. These buses will be parked at the new bus terminus at Paribahan Nagar once it is operational. I had requested our transport minister for funds for the work. Accordingly, the department has sanctioned Rs 2 crore. Soon the work will start,” said Chakraborty.

Sourav Chakraborty, along with CEO SJDA and other board members, visited the Paribahan Nagar area and inspected the area for the work.

The SJDA has 5 acres of land at Paribahan Nagar. Currently, the area is being used as a truck terminus. The SJDA will construct the bus terminus on about 2 to 3 acres of land out of 5 acres. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is ready.

A paver block will be constructed at the terminus. Shades for both buses and passengers will be set up along with toilets and benches. A crèche will also be built at the bus terminus. Entry gates, security arrangements will also be made at the new bus terminus.

There is also a plan to shift the truck terminus from Paribahan Nagar to Ghoshpukur to reduce the traffic problem.