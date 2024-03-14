Transport dept releases SOP for driving vehicles carrying hazardous goods

The Transport department has published a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for driving a vehicle carrying hazardous substances to ensure “Safe Drive, Save Life” throughout the state.

For the last year, the department had been preparing the SOP which was published on March 7. It has noted down the mandatory safeguards that need to be taken by the driver, owner and consignor. It also includes the observation of the Law department and suggestions of the Environment department as well as West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB).

It has been specified that every such goods carriage carrying dangerous or hazardous goods and also inflammable in nature shall be fitted with a spark arrester which traps or destroys hot exhaust particles expelled from an internal combustion engine.

Further the drivers of the goods carriage should receive instructions and training to enable him to understand the nature of the goods being transported.

“In case any emergency arises, the driver shall place his vehicle in such a manner and signage that the general public and other nearby vehicles may keep a safe distance and inform the local police station and fire station immediately,” the SOP mentioned, while stressing on the need to impart defensive driving training and advanced driving skill training to the drivers. It specified that the training should be undertaken at a training centre authorised by the government for imparting necessary training for each class of hazardous goods carrying vehicles. Further, the RTOs have been asked to ensure, before registration and during Certificate of Fitness, that Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) and Speed Limiting Device (SLD) are in working condition for the vehicles carrying such goods.