Transport dept hikes vehicle hiring charges for Assembly polls

Kolkata: The state Transport department has hiked hiring charges of buses, minibuses, small passenger cars etc which will be engaged for the ensuing elections in the state to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. State Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan on Monday wrote to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) categorically stating the hiring charges.



The rates for hiring buses and minibuses per day have been fixed at Rs 2780 and 2300 respectively. During the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, this rate was Rs 2530 and 2090 respectively. Small passenger vehicles’ hiring rate have been fixed at Rs 980 an increase from Rs 890. In case of maxi cab (having seating capacity of 7 including driver), the rate will be Rs 1440 per day while for such cabs (with seating capacity of 14 to 22 persons including driver), the charges will be Rs 1720. During the parliamentary polls, this rate was Rs 1310 and Rs 1560 respectively.

The Joint Forum of Transport Operators (JFTO) had written to the Secretary of the Transport department in January end pleading for revision of hiring charges. The JFTO, an umbrella organisation of five transport operators had demanded an increase in hiring charges to the extent of 20-30 per cent stating that operational cost for running buses, minibuses and small passenger cars has increased by 20-30 per cent in every item of a vehicle that includes tyre, lubricants, body material, insurance, wages of staff etc which is considerably low.

For the food allowance of staff popularly known as ‘khoraki’ the demand was Rs 500 per day. The state Transport department has fixed ‘khoraki, at Rs 280 per day. During the Lok Sabha polls this rate was Rs 250 per day.

“We are happy with the hike in hiring charges. However, a more humane approach could have been adopted in fixing the ‘khoraki’,” said Tito Saha of City Suburban Bus Service.