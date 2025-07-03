Transport assn to launch agitation demanding traffic jam-free Hills

Darjeeling: Now it is the drivers who have decided to launch a series of protests against the serpentine jams that the Darjeeling Hills are in the grip of, especially during the tourist rush. The protests would include boycotting the Bengal Assembly election and taxis remaining off the roads during tourist season.

During the tourist rush to the Hills, Darjeeling is in the grip of serpentine traffic jams. The ride from Jorebungalow to Darjeeling, an 8-km ride on the National Highway 55 (Siliguri-Darjeeling route) takes around 3 hours. All the roads in Darjeeling town and the surrounding areas are chock-a-block with traffic. Patients, students, office goers, daily commuters, emergency services as well as the tourists flocking the hill town face immense hardships owing to this.

“Time and again we have given deputations and memorandums to the concerned authorities and also to political leaders but to no avail. Now we have decided to give a final memorandum to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) along with the MP and MLA to resolve the issue.

We know that this matter cannot be resolved in a day but they have to at least initiate steps and not just mere assurances. They have talked of alternate routes to bypass the bottle necks. Work has to start in constructing these alternate routes,” stated Passang Sherpa, Secretary, Himalayan Transport Coordination Committee while talking to mediapersons.

He further cautioned that if the memorandum fails to evoke the desired result, drivers will launch protests. “The drivers are tired of driving in the traffic jams. During peak season the drivers could decide to take rest and abstain from driving.

We could also give a call for a boycott during the next Assembly election,” added Sherpa. Adding to this, Nirmal Chhetri of the Siliguri Darjeeling Taxi Drivers Association questioned how large state buses are plying in the Hills.

“They are causing the jams. Instead of these buses meant for wide roads of the plains, they should run mini buses in the Hills. Outstation tourist vehicles should not be allowed to enter town. They have problems driving in the Hills and create unnecessary jams. We are also vehemently opposing the Yatri Sathi App,” stated Chhetri.