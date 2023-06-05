Transfer of ownership under Gatidhara scheme allowed under ‘special circumstances’

Kolkata: Transfer of vehicles and surrender of permits under the Gatidhara scheme has been allowed by the state only in special circumstances. Earlier, there were no clear-cut guidelines on it.



The state has inserted clause 15 A after clause (15) of the resolution and it states that vehicular assets created under the scheme cannot be transferred or surrendered within five years of getting the benefits, except in cases where the beneficiary expires or the vehicle gets totally damaged beyond repair due to the accidents.

The latter part needs to be certified by a competent authority, not below the rank of a Motor Vehicles Inspector. The other exception is that the beneficiary is not in a position to sustain losses in the transport business.

“If after registration of the vehicle and grant of permit a beneficiary expires, the transfer of ownership of the permit and the vehicle will be eligible to be transferred in favour of his or her legal heir following the provisions of law,” the state Transport department’s resolution stated.

However, if the beneficiary desires to replace the vehicle because of total damage, they will be allowed to do so at their own cost only after clearance of the hypothecation of the existing vehicle and on approval of the permit issuing authorities.

If the beneficiaries want to transfer or surrender the vehicle and permit after incurring losses or being unable to carry on the business due to legitimate reasons, they will be allowed to do so after refunding the subsidy at 100 per cent in the first year and 0 per cent after five years at

pro-rata basis.

Bengal launched the Gatidhara scheme in August 2014. Families with a monthly income of Rs 25,000 or less would qualify for financial support under the scheme. The objective was to generate self-employment in the urban and rural areas of the state through the promotion of transport services.