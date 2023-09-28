‘Transfer file’ of judge Arpan Chatterjee to be cleared soon: Minister tells HC

State Law minister Moloy Ghatak on Wednesday appeared before the Calcutta High Court after he was summoned in a case related to the transfer of Alipore Special CBI Court judge Arpan Chatterjee.

Ghatak assured the court that the transfer file would be cleared as soon as possible.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered that the transfer order will have to be implemented by October 6. Earlier, Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered the implementation by October 4, he then gave two more days for the same to be carried out.

The state Law minister was summoned after it was informed to the bench that the transfer could not be decided as the paper was with the minister. Within an hour of the summon, Ghatak appeared before the court. He reportedly informed the court that he was discharged from the hospital four days ago

and was asked by his doctor to rest for 15 days.