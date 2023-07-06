Transfer Chief Med Super of NJP Rly Hosp, demands N-F employees’ union

SILIGURI: North-East Frontier (N.F) Railway Employees Union, New Jalpaiguri branch raised allegations against Tapan Kumar Maji, the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of New Jalpaiguri Railway Hospital of misbehaving with the medical staff and staged a protest demanding CMS be transferred.



On Thursday, the members of the union of the NJP branch staged a protest at the ADRM’s office in the NJP area. Later, they submitted a deputation with their demands.

The Branch Secretary of the union, Ranjoy Chanda, said: “The CMS joined the hospital one year ago. Since then, he has been misbehaving with all the employees, including female employees. He mentally tortures us. His behaviour, language, and way of conversation are disrespectful. However, we have been overlooking this in the interest of the development of the hospital. However, the torture is increasing by the day. We demand the transfer of the CMS. If our demand is not met, we will stage a larger protest in the future.”

It is alleged that the CMS started harassing the staff in many ways, like bypassing the files and keeping pending files for a long time without any reason, misbehaving with the nursing staff, sisters, and ladies’ doctors by using filthy language on their dress, looks, makeup and even on personal matters.

He misbehaves with all the male doctors also. He also talks rudely with female contractual doctors. For all types of contractual bills, he asks employees about how much commission has been paid to DRM. When asked., the CMS abstained from commenting on the matter.