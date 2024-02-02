Transfer all ration distribution scam cases to CBI, ED urges HC

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday requested Calcutta High Court to transfer all ration distribution scam cases being investigated by the state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



They reportedly came across the six FIRs being investigated by the state police in connection with the scam during their own probe. According to the news agency, ED claimed that state police have not taken action against anyone in the case. Furthermore, they claimed that the investigation was closed despite there being evidence.

The central agency is investigating the financial corruption related to the alleged scam. They have arrested state minister Jyotipriya Mallick, businessman and close aide to Mallick, Bakibur Rahman as well as the former chairman of Bongaon Municipality Shankar Adhya.

The ED further submitted that the High Court did not receive response from the state police regarding the ration-related cases. Out of six FIRs, two were reportedly filed in Kolkata while the remaining four in Nadia district. The ED informed the court that they had written to the State Police DG seeking the progress of the cases.