Trans woman ‘harassed’ by RPF personnel at Metro station

Kolkata: A transgender woman was allegedly physically harassed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on the evening of August 15 at Rabindra Sadan Metro Station.



Some transgender men and women were holding a peaceful protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident in Rabindra Sadan area. After the protest was over, three to four transgender women were going to Shyambazar by Metro. However, while entering the Metro station with valid tickets, they were allegedly stopped by RPF personnel from entering the platform. The personnel allegedly touched one of them inappropriately.

According to a transgender woman Bonnya Kar, who was returning home from Rabindra Sadan, heard about the incident and reached the office of the station master, when the victim protested against the behaviour of RPF personnel, he made some obscene, derogatory comments. Another RPF allegedly pushed another trans-woman physically. The situation escalated from there.

Bonnya said: “When I asked what happened, an RPF personnel commented that his colleague touched her private parts to see if they are real or not,” Meanwhile, a complaint was lodged at Bhawanipur Police Station.

“We are investigating the matter,” said a senior Metro official.