Tram services remain suspended post-Puja, enthusiasts seek clarity

Kolkata: Tram enthusiasts in Kolkata are increasingly worried as tram services remain suspended even after Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja. Initially halted to ease traffic congestion during the festivities, the suspension was expected to end on October 16. However, the continued absence of services has raised fears that they may not resume at all.



Currently, only three tram routes are operational, with 17 trams running on these routes: Tollygunge-Ballygunge, Gariahat-Esplanade, and Shyambazar-Esplanade. The Tollygunge-Ballygunge route was temporarily suspended in August due to ongoing works at the Prince Anwar Shah Road intersection. Although the work has been completed, services on this route have not resumed as expected on October 16. As of Monday, no trams have been seen running on Kolkata roads. It was learned that no directive has been issued by the higher authorities for resumption of services.

Debasish Bhattacharyya, president of the Calcutta Tram Users’ Association (CTUA), expressed frustration over the lack of clarity regarding the resumption of tram services. “Tram services have not resumed after Durga Puja and we are all very worried. We contacted the police and the tram control room, but no one is saying anything clearly. We will inquire further and consider starting protest movements,” he stated.

Trams were excluded from this year’s special ‘Puja Parikrama’ packages offered by the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC). During the launch of these packages, state Transport minister Snehasish Chakraborty announced plans to operate Kolkata’s trams solely as a heritage feature, limiting them to a single route between Esplanade and Maidan, on a 3.5-kilometer stretch.

The future of trams in Kolkata is currently the subject of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Calcutta High Court. The state government is expected to present its views in the next hearing.

However, the continued suspension of services after Durga Puja has heightened concerns among tram enthusiasts. Many citizens have taken to social media to express their grievances, and several organisations including CTUA have called for protest movements.