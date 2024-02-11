Trains diverted for overhead equipment maintenance work

Kolkata: Few trains will be diverted for the overhead equipment maintenance work in Chandanpur-Saktigarh section till February 17. The traffic and power block for the same was taken from February 10.



Trains, including Darbhanga-Howrah Express, Dehradun-Howrah Express and Muzaffarpur-Howrah Express were diverted via Burdwan-Bandel. Meanwhile, Darbhanga-Kolkata Express will be controlled for 90 minutes at Asansol Division on February 12 and February 15.

For track maintenance work at Howrah Yard and Liluah Station, a traffic block was conducted on Sunday leading to cancellation of multiple trains in the main line from Burdwan, Howrah, Bandel, Singur, Haripal, Tarakeswar.

Apart from that, trains on the Chord Line from Burdwan and Howrah were also cancelled. Traffic and power blocks were also taken in the Bandel-Katwa section for the construction of limited height subway (LHS) in lieu of level crossing gates between Samudragarh and Dhatrigram stations.

By replacing level crossing gates with limited height subways, Eastern Railway aims to significantly reduce train detention times, ensuring timely arrivals and departures.

This will help in eliminating the risks associated with level crossings and provide a secure environment for both road users and train operations.

To ensure the same, trains were cancelled from Bandel, Howrah, Sealdah, Katwa and Azimganj on Sunday.