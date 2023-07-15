Trains cancelled due to track work

Kolkata: Trains have been cancelled from Sealdah, Bongaon and Dankuni for track maintenance work on the UP line at Dum Dum Junction Station, which will be conducted from Saturday night to Sunday morning.



Three trains from Sealdah, two from Bongaon and one from Dankuni have been cancelled on Saturday and around 12 from Sealdah, three from Bongaon, two from Habra, two from Hasnabad, three from Dankuni, two from Duttapukur and one from Barasat have been cancelled on Sunday. The Railways will have to take 720 minutes of Traffic Block from 9:30 pm to 9:30 am. Moreover, Barasat-Duttapukur local will leave Barasat Station at 8:10 am instead of the scheduled time of 7:02 am on Sunday.

For signal maintenance work at Kalyani from 12:45 am to 4:45 am on Sunday, two trains have been cancelled from Sealdah, one from Shantipur and one from Naihati.

Meanwhile, track maintenance work on UP and Down line at Jamighata Station is planned to take place on Saturday from 10:10 am to 2:10 pm, which will result in rescheduling of three trains, including a pair of Sealdah-Silchar Kanchanjunga Express and Malda Town-Surat Express.

In connection with Naihati – Halisahar third line work, Power and Traffic Block has been planned on UP and Down line between Naihati and Bandel stations in Sealdah Division for 240 minutes from 11:30 pm to 3:30 am on intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, and Sunday and Monday. For the same, one train has been cancelled from Naihati and one from Bandel on Saturday.