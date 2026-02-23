Trains cancelled, diverted for Adra works

Kolkata: South Eastern Railway trains to remain cancelled, short-terminated or diverted from February 23 to March 1 for Adra division works.

A pair of Asansol–Adra–Asansol MEMU trains will remain cancelled on February 24 and 25, while a pair of Adra–Bhaga–Adra MEMU trains will not run on February 26 and March 1. A pair of Adra–Midnapore–Adra MEMU trains will remain cancelled on February 23, 24, 26, 27, and March 1. A pair of Asansol–Purulia–Asansol MEMU trains will remain cancelled on February 24 and 25, and a pair of Adra–Barabhum–Adra MEMU trains will remain cancelled on February 23.

A pair of Jhargram–Dhanbad–Jhargram Express trains, on journeys commencing February 23 and 24, will be short-terminated at and short-originated from Bokaro Steel City. A pair of Tatanagar–Asansol–Barabhum MEMU trains, on journeys commencing February 26, 28, and March 1, will be short-terminated at and short-originated from Adra. A pair of Asansol–Purulia MEMU trains, on their journey commencing February 23, will also be short-terminated at and short-originated from Adra.

Additionally, the Tatanagar–Hatia Express, on journeys commencing February 24, 25 and 28, will run on a diverted route via Chandil, Gunda Bihar and Muri