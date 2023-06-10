Training programme on leadership management to be held

kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has arranged a two-day training programme on leadership management along with the India Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) Joka. For the training programme, the Council is getting financial support from the state School Education department. Head of the Institution (HOI) from nearly 2000 schools across the state which are affiliated under the Council have been chosen for the training programme based on the performance of the respective schools in the Higher Education Examinations in the past few years. According to an official, the objective is to equip the participants with necessary techniques, skills and strategies to enhance their leadership and management skills which in turn could make them even more productive in their day-to-day work. The first batch will comprise 140 candidates and it will be held on June 17 and June 18.

