Training on school safety & security prog to be held

Kolkata: Training on comprehensive school safety and security programme will be conducted online for selected teachers from secondary and higher secondary schools under the School Education Department from November 2 to 4 and November 9 to 11.



It will be organised by the State Project Officer of Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission (PBSSM) in collaboration with United Nation International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF). The heads of secondary institutions have been requested by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) to make it convenient for the selected teachers to join the meeting.

The online training session will cover important topics such as child sexual abuses, corporal punishment and bullying. It will also focus on online safety, mental health and reporting and redressal. Apart from this, the session will also train the participating teachers on safe school facilities and disaster risk reduction. According to a state Education department official, UNICEF had already conducted a workshop and meeting with some representative teachers.

According to the schedule of training programmes shared by the PBSSM, from November 2 to November 4, three sessions will be held for teachers from seven districts in two sessions.

These districts include Hooghly, Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, Birbhum, Howrah, Siliguri and Jhargram. While from November 9 to November 11, the programme will be held for eleven districts, which includes South 24 Parganas, Cooch Behar, South and North Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, West Burdwan, Nadia, Jhargram and Bankura.

Meanwhile, the state Education department will hold a two-day workshop for heads of institutions across the state for the development of the Hub and Spoke model. On November 8 and 9, 170 institutions will participate in the workshop where experts from IIM Joka will impart training.

The Hub and Spoke model aims to ensure that the Hub school provides leadership and academic mentorship to the Spoke ones to facilitate a cooperative effort among the Spoke schools for the improvement of their educational and administrative standards.