Training of teachers for AI, Data Science to start from August

Kolkata: The training of the first batch of school teachers for the two new subjects — Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science — which is going to be introduced in classes XI-XII from 2023-24 is likely to be held in August. The first batch will have 60 school teachers.



For the training of the teachers, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has taken the help of the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department of Jadavpur University (JU). According to a senior Council official, the training for the second batch will take place in September.

During this training period, the teachers will be taught the nitty gritty of the curriculum set by the Council for these two new subjects. According to a senior Council official, the CSE department will also be providing their lab for the training, which will be given both in theory as well as practical.

Interested schools had started applying for the same from May 2 till June 30. One of the basic requirements is for the school to be already teaching computer science as a subject and having a proper laboratory facility available for teaching of the subject. They should also have a permanent approved teacher within minimum qualification of BSC in computer science or IT or BE/B. Tech in computer science or IT.

Earlier, the Council had asked the heads of all higher secondary institutions who wish to introduce the two new subjects to submit a consent letter from the approved Computer Science teacher regarding their willingness to teach without any extra financial benefit. Apart from this, the interested schools were also asked to submit a declaration from the head of the institution stating that the subject Computer Science was already being taught at the school.

The Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee had earlier said that they have received an overwhelming response from the schools. “More are interested in Artificial Intelligence than Data Science. But the level of interest that we are getting for both the subjects is unexpected,” Bhattacharjee said.

The curriculum and the syllabus for these two subjects have been formulated by the Council but they got it vetted from CSE. Bhattacharjee had said that they have received good responses from the publishers as well considering the demand for these subjects.