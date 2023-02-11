Training in cyber security: Webel collaborates with EC Council

Kolkata: WEBEL collaborated with EC-Council, the world’s largest Cybersecurity Certification Body, as their accredited training partner to train students, professionals, government officials & law enforcement agencies and to get certified in globally recognised Cyber Security Certifications.



Randhir Kumar, Managing Director, WEBEL & Secretary of the state Department of Information Technology & Electronics (IT&E) has already received the partnership certificate from Pooja Joshi, Country Director EC Council and Abhishek Chakraborty, Regional Head, East, EC-Council at WEBEL Bhavan.

The collaboration will be immensely helpful for the government, corporates & youth to gain cyber security skills from an industry-recognised certification body.

The country is facing a huge resource crisis and has over a million job vacancies to fill, and various sections of the society are vulnerable to cyber-attacks daily and in this scenario, the initiative would be very helpful, a senior official of IT & E department stated.