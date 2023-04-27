Training imparted on caregiving to the specially-abled

A field visit by the Indian Institute of Cerebral Palsy (IICP) team led by COO Sonali Nandi was made to the Amalgamated Plantation tea gardens in Assam end of last year. An assessment of over 100 children and adults with disabilities was conducted in the Hathiguli, Borjan and Difflooclusters. A definite lack of trained caregivers to assist specially-abled persons in each catchment area was seen.

Based on IICP’s feedback report, the company MD, Vikram Gulia took the initiative to send 10 persons to IICP for a two-month course on different aspects of caregiving certified by Sister Nivedita University (SNU).

The aim of the training course was two-fold. Development of Human Resources in the disability sector and providing people with basic schooling the knowledge, competencies and skills to earn a livelihood as a caregiver for persons with disabilities.

The certificate presentation at IICP on April 26 was the culmination of a rewarding experience for both the trainees and the internal faculty. The faculty members had to adapt their training material to conduct lectures in Hindi and Bengali to accommodate the trainees. Brimming with confidence, ten youngsters proudly emerged with certificates received from Pro-V-C AnupamBasu and Ina Bose, Director HR, SNU.