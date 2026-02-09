Training for newspaper industry: Media workshops held for journalism students

Kolkata: Against the backdrop of the newspaper industry facing serious challenges amid the rapid expansion of digital journalism, the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of New Alipore College organised a series of workshops to familiarise students with the changing and competitive media landscape.



The objective of the workshop and lecture series was to equip students with the skills required for the contemporary newspaper industry through hands-on training. Four senior journalists associated

with print journalism were engaged as resource persons for the sessions.

Dr Amartya Saha, head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at New Alipore College, said the Curriculum and Credit Framework (CCF) undergraduate curriculum of the University of Calcutta enables students to acquire practical skills and prepares them for the media industry. As part of the four-year programme, students are trained in broadsheet and tabloid designing, he said.

During the workshops, students learnt about the importance of newspaper design and layout through practical exercises and undertook comparative studies of different newspapers as part of media research case studies. Editorial policies of news organisations and the news priorities of various dailies were also discussed.

On the final day, the workshop focused on challenges of field-level reporting, with students interacting with members of the public to gather their views on the state Interim Budget presented in the state legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Following the workshop, students will produce, compile and publish their own tabloid and broadsheet newspapers, completing the experiential learning component of the programme.

Jaydeep Sarangi, principal of New Alipore College, said newspapers continue to play a vital role in disseminating opinions quickly and objectively.