Training camps on terrariums to help women become self-reliant

siliguri: Centre for Floriculture and Agri-Business Management (COFAM) department of University of North Bengal along with the councillor of Ward No. 20 of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) are all set to economically empower women through growing plants.



Abhaya Basu, ward councillor, had organised a training camp on terrarium in collaboration with COFAM.

“Our government is dedicated to making women self-reliant. These training camps will help them to be economically self-dependent. With the help of SMC, we will make necessary arrangements so that the women can sell terrariums which they will make,” said Abhaya Basu.

A terrarium is a collection of tiny ornamental plants grown in containers. It is a self-contained ecosystem in an enclosed space. As it can be made in a small space, it is becoming very popular these days. Sometimes, it is referred to as a ‘bottle garden’ in home decor. The training programme was organised recently at Netaji Boys High School in Siliguri. About 25 women from self-help groups of ward number 20 and school students participated in the programme. The entire process of making a terrarium was taught to them.

The ornamental plants can be grown inside glass bowls, jars or aquariums in any size.

Amarendra Pandey, Professor of COFAM, said: “Terrarium is one of the most popular home decor items. The price range of each terrarium starts from Rs 1,000. If the women can make and sell these, they will surely earn with very little effort.”

First, a one-and-a-half-inch layer of half-inch stones has to be placed at the bottom of the glass container. Another layer of activated charcoal is added on top of this layer. Next, a two or three inches thick layer of soil needs to be added, depending on the type of plant. Cocopeat can be used instead of soil. Finally, the plant has to be placed on the top. Terrariums can be decorated with colorful stones and lights.