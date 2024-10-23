Training camp for mahouts and elephant caretakers ends

Alipurduar: A four-day training camp for mahouts and patawalas (elephant caretakers) successfully concluded at Jaldapara National Park. The camp, attended by 20 participants, featured 16 intensive sessions led by Padma Shri awardee Parbati Barua, a renowned expert in elephant management.



The training comes in the wake of tragic incidents over the past 15 years, where 16 mahouts have lost their lives in Jaldapara. In 2023 alone, three mahouts were killed due to attacks by Kumki elephants, highlighting the need for enhanced safety measures and better understanding of elephant behavior. This was the second training camp of the year, held at the NIC Beat, part of the Malangi Beat area. As in previous sessions, Parbati Barua led the training herself, placing particular emphasis on understanding the mood and temperament of Kumki elephants—an area where mahouts often face challenges.

Participants were trained on various aspects of elephant care, including recognizing and managing their physical health, controlling unruly elephants, and addressing the unique needs of rescued orphaned calves. One key component of the camp was learning how to make and use Ayurvedic medicines for elephants, as well as rope-making techniques essential for managing the animals. Special sessions were also conducted on modern treatments for common elephant health issues.

“The camp is over and I am hopeful that all the mahouts will now be able to control Kumki elephants using the techniques they have learned,” said Parbati Barua.

Navojit De, Assistant Wildlife Warden at Jaldapara, added: “This year’s camp was a great success and all participants have been awarded certificates. If everything proceeds as planned, another training camp will be organised in December.”