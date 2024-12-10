Trainee rescued from Kanchenjunga Base Camp in 24-hour op

Darjeeling: A trainee from the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) was rescued in a 24-hour operation from the Base Camp at 16,500 feet in Kanchenjunga National Park in Sikkim after suffering life-threatening high-altitude sickness. The rescue mission, carried out on December 6 and 7, showcased remarkable teamwork and resilience in the face of extreme conditions.

The 25-year-old youth, enrolled in HMI’s near month long Basic Mountaineering Course, that commenced on November 21, experienced a dangerous drop in oxygen saturation levels to 40 per cent to 50 per cent, prompting an emergency alert from the medical team at the Base Camp. Responding swiftly, the Operations Control Room in Darjeeling, led by Group Captain Jai Kishan, Principal, HMI, launched a meticulously coordinated mission involving 35 personnel.

Field operations were overseen by Jubin Rai, who directed a team comprising two doctors, two nurses, eight Sherpas, 12 instructors and logistical support from the Quarter Master.

“The team, armed with oxygen cylinders, undertook a hazardous descent to rescue the trainee, navigating steep and treacherous trails from the Base Camp to Dzongri Pass (13,700 feet) and further to Tshoka (9,700 feet),” stated the Principal.

By midnight, the trainee’s condition worsened, with SPO2 levels plummeting to 45 per cent. Emergency dexamethasone was administered, allowing the rescue team to resume their journey at daybreak. Despite efforts to arrange helicopter support through the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Bagdogra and Eastern Air Command HQ in Shillong, persistent low visibility in the region made an airlift impossible.

The team continued the evacuation on foot to Yuksom, the nearest roadhead, where the trainee received initial medical attention before being transferred to Darjeeling District Hospital by evening. The trainee is now stable and under observation.

Group Captain Jai Kishan praised the seamless coordination among HMI, the IAF, and local Sikkim authorities.

“This mission exemplifies resilience, teamwork and the indomitable spirit of mountaineering. I am deeply grateful to everyone involved, particularly the IAF and Sikkim authorities, for their unwavering support,” he stated.

Incidentally, the successful ascent of Mount Everest on May 29, 1953, by Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary was a major boost to mountaineering in India.