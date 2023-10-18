Train stalled by a parked car in Darjeeling

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway service from Darjeeling Station to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) came to a grinding halt with a vehicle parked on the tracks.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at Sarswatidanra in Sonada around 17 km from Darjeeling. When the driver of the parked vehicle could not be traced, local youths came to the rescue.

Together they lifted the car and made way for the train to pass. Finally the train resumed its journey towards NJP.

“This is not a rare incident. It is quite common. People park their cars and bikes on the tracks. Such incidents only happen in Darjeeling. Could one imagine a train getting stalled by a parked car anywhere else?” questioned a local resident. The DHR officials could not be contacted for comments.