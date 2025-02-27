Train services to be affected in Asansol div

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway (ER) has announced significant train regulations in the Asansol Division on March 2 due to planned infrastructure upgrades, including foot overbridge construction and subway installations.

A traffic and power block has been planned for Sunday for launching a foot overbridge (FOB) at Jasidih station, constructing Limited Height Subways (LHS) in the Mathurapur–Shankarpur and Simultala–Ghorparan sections, and dismantling a foot overbridge at Simultala

station area.

As a result, 12 MEMU trains, including Deoghar–Patna, Asansol–Jasidih, Baidyanathdham–Asansol, and Kiul–Jasidih, will remain cancelled. Additionally, the Vasco Da Gama–Jasidih Weekly Express and

Tatanagar–Buxar–Tatanagar Express will be short-terminated and short-originated from different stations.

Several trains, including the Dhanbad–Patna Intercity Express, Gorakhpur–Asansol Express and New Delhi–Howrah Poorva Express,

will be diverted.

Additionally, nine express trains, such as the Kolkata–Amritsar Akal Takht Express, Deoghar–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, and

Howrah – Patna Vande Bharat Express will be rescheduled, with delays ranging from 1 hour 30 minutes to 6 hours 25 minutes.