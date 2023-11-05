Train services in Sonarpur–Baruipur section hit

Kolkata: Train services in Sonarpur–Baruipur section of Eastern Railway’s Sealdah division were affected on Sunday after the down line overhead wire parted between Mallickpur and Baruipur stations.



The Down Line train movements started at 6:31 pm by introducing single line movement from Ballygunge to Baruipur. Train movements in Sealdah (South)–Sonarpur -Canning & Sealdah (South)– Budge Budge sections are however unaffected.

The wire became entangled with the pantograph of 34840 Sealdah–Diamond Harbour local train while entering Baruipur station at about 4 pm. Tower Van Crews working at site to restore the normal train movement as soon as possible.

Kausik Mitra, CPRO of Eastern Railway said: “We are making all efforts for movement of trains through a single line, officers are working, expected to complete the restoration work very shortly, train service may be delayed but not stopped.”