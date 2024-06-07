Train services in Sealdah North & Main sections to remain affected till June 9

Kolkata: Trains on Sealdah Main and North section were overcrowded after services were disrupted due to ongoing platform extension work at Sealdah Railway Station.



In one such situation, a 22-year-old man succumbed to injuries after falling off a train between Titagarh and Khardah station.

On the intervening night of June 6 and June 7, the second phase of infrastructural work at Sealdah station was kickstarted. The authorities had earlier informed that since five platforms will be closed down for the work, 147 services out of 806 will be short-terminated and short-originated. The work as well as the regulation of train services will go on till June 9.

The short-termination and origination of suburban trains was mostly at Dum Dum Junction and Dum Dum Cantonment. According to Railway sources, the death of 22-year-old Mohammad Ali Hasan Ansari is an isolated incident which cannot be connected to the adjustments made by the Sealdah Division for the platform extension work.

Reportedly, Ansari, a resident of Titagarh, fell off a train between Titagarh and Khardah. He was taken to BN Sub Divisional Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The family of the deceased reportedly blamed the hospital authorities for negligence. The hospital superintendent denied these allegations.

Considering the disruption of train services, the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) decided to operate shuttle services from Barrackpore Station and Dum Dum Central Jail from Friday till Sunday. Three trips from Barrackpore Station to Dunlop and four trips from Dum Dum Central Jail to Belgachia Metro Station were plied.

According to Railway authorities, this will help with passenger load. It was also stated that additional services are also run by Metro to minimise passenger inconvenience.

During this period, operation will remain suspended for five out of 21 platforms at Sealdah, while 16 platforms will continue to remain operational. Train services in the Sealdah South section which includes Diamond Harbour, Namkhana, Lakkhikantapur, Canning, Budge Budge and Sonarpur Junction will not be disrupted.

Four pairs of Mail and Express trains including Sealdah-Ajmer SF Express, Hatebajare Express, Sealdah-Balurghat Express and Sealdah — Asansol SF Express will originate and terminate at Kolkata Station instead of Sealdah Station. Similarly, Sealdah - Lalgola Passenger will also originate and terminate at Kolkata Station instead of Sealdah Station. The timings of these trains will be the same as Sealdah.

The first phase of infrastructure upgrades, including the extension of platforms 1-5 to accommodate the 12-coach train at Sealdah Station was completed. The second phase of the project includes assembling, laying and dismantling of turnouts, putting up of Overhead Equipment (OHE) portals, and installation of DC track circuits.

The station’s signalling and telecommunication systems will also be modernised.