Kolkata: Train services in Barasat-Bangaon section were disrupted on Sunday after a truck allegedly dashed against the boom gate of a level crossing between Habra and Maslandapur. The services on the Down line were restored at 6:43 pm.



The dash had resulted in a boom gate falling over the overhead wire, damaging it and disrupting the train movement.

The vehicle was seized and an FIR was registered in connection with

the incident.