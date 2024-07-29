Train services hit in Sealdah South section

Kolkata: Train services were partially disrupted in the Sealdah South section of the Eastern Railway (ER) after smoke and sparks were noticed under a suburban train on Sunday afternoon.



According to sources, on Sunday around 12:22 pm, smoke and sparks were noticed under the rake of a Diamond Harbour local while it was approaching the Subhasgram railway station.

Seeing the spark and the smoke, passengers waiting for the said train, alerted the loco pilot and the train stopped. As soon as the train stopped, the panicked passengers rushed out of the train and some people even jumped out from the other side of the platform as well.

Meanwhile, ER authorities were informed about the issue and a team of technical staff were sent to the spot. After a preliminary check of the rake, technicians found an issue of brake binding (brake gets stuck with the wheel after being applied) under one of the coaches of the train.

Due to the brake binding, the train was unable to move.

To keep the services normal as far as possible, ER authorities run via single-line movement along the Up line between Sonarpur and Baruipur. After the brake binding issue was rectified, normal services resumed from 3:54 pm on Sunday.