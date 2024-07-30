Train services hit in Howrah-Amta section

Kolkata: Train services were disrupted in the Howrah-Amta section on Monday evening resulting in tremendous harassment for the daily commuters.



According to sources, on Monday evening overhead electric wire got torn near Bargachhia section in the Howrah-Amta section of the South Eastern Railway (SER). Due to the incident several local trains were delayed and detained in several railway stations. A good number of passengers got stranded in Howrah and other stations.

Engineers and Railway staff were sent to the spot to repair the torn wire. Meanwhile, a group of passengers put up a blockade on the railway track at the Tikiapara railway station protesting against the alleged mismanagement of the SER. Due to this train services in the Howrah-Kharagpur section got disrupted as well. After almost three hours normal train services resumed in both the sections.