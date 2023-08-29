Train services hit in Bandel-Katwa section

kolkata: Train services in the Bandel-Katwa section were affected from 9 pm on Monday as both up and down line overhead wire parted between Bandel and Bansberia Stations following which 33 Kilo Volt (KV) and 11 KV high tension supply wires of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) crossing the

Railway line there snapped and fell on the Railway overhead wire below.

The matter was resolved at around 4:30 am, according to a senior Railway official. Due to this, Uttarbanga Express and five local trains of Bandel-Katwa section were detained enroute.

Tower vans from both Bandel and Nabadwip Dham Stations reached the site immediately for restoration but the restoration work could only be made possible after the high tension supply wires of WBSEDCL were removed by the

concerned authorities.