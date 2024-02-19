Train services hit due to protest at Lake Garden Stn

Kolkata: Train services in Ballygunge to Budge Budge section were affected on Sunday evening as a section of people protested at a level crossing gate between Ballygunge and Lake Garden stations. They started protesting from 5:40 pm against closure of an unauthorised passage, Railway authorities said. The protest was withdrawn at 7:30 pm. Thereafter, normal train services on the Ballygunge-Budge Budge section resumed.



However, trains services in other lines of Sealdah South, including Lakshmikantapur, Diamond Harbour and Canning remained unaffected. Due to the protest, five pairs of local trains running through Budge Budge section were delayed enroute.