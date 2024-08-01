Train services hit at Sealdah-Diamond Harbour section

Kolkata: Train services were disrupted at the Sealdah-Diamond Harbour section of the Eastern Railway (ER) after passengers started agitating against the authorities for alleged late running of trains.



According to sources, around 6 am on Wednesday, hundreds of people waiting for the Up Diamond Harbour local at the Diamond Harbour railway station came on the tracks protesting against the late running of trains for the past several days. After a while, passengers at Mograhat Railway Station as well. To clear the tracks, a large contingent of police force along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) and ER officials reached the Diamond Harbour and Mograhat railway stations. Despite repeated requests made by the ER officials, the agitators refused to cooperate.

After a few hours, ER authorities got in touch with the local police. Even Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Sealdah himself got in touch with the local MLA to convince the agitators to withdraw the blockade.

After several hours of the blockade, around 10:30 am, the blockade was withdrawn from the tracks at Diamond Harbour railway station.

The blockade of Mograhat was withdrawn around 10:55 am following which normal train movement resumed. ER authorities reportedly said that it is not like that the trains are running late for

railway department.

Often the level crossing gates cannot be closed on time due to violating the red signal due to which trains get late.