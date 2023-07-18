Train services hit at Sealdah-Barrackpore-Naihati main line

Kolkata: Train services in Sealdah-Barrackpore-Naihati main line were disrupted on Monday morning after a group of commuters started a blockade at Barrackpore station demanding the construction of a rail overbridge.



According to Railway sources, the blockade started at 9:07 am near level crossing gate number 14T of Barrackpore demanding the construction of a new foot-over bridge at Naihati end (Northern end) of Barrackpore station. After senior Railway officials including the Senior Divisional Engineer of Sealdah spoke with the protesters, the protest was withdrawn at 10:44 am and normal train services in the section resumed.

The protesters alleged that the foot overbridge in the middle of Barrackpore railway station was damaged by the Amphan storm in 2020.

They claimed that daily commuters are facing inconvenience every day due to the lack of foot overbridge. The protesters alleged that even after three years, it has not been implemented. The Railway officials have stated that the proposal for the construction of a new foot-over bridge has been sent to the Railway Board for approval and the construction work will begin as soon as they receive the approval.

Due to the protest, 12 pairs of local trains were cancelled and 20 trains were delayed enroute for more than one hour on average.