Train services hit as protestors block Rly tracks

Jalpaiguri: Residents of Nandanpur Kerar Para in Jalpaiguri’s Nandanpur Boalmari village Panchayat blocked the Railway tracks again, demanding the reopening of ticket counters and train stoppages. The international Mitali Express from Dhaka to NJP got stuck at Haldibari Station due to the blockade, causing the Kolkata-bound super-fast train from Haldibari to depart nearly two hours late, according to station sources.



The Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached Kerar Para Halt Station promptly after learning about the blockade. The protesters withdrew after a two-and-a-half-hour standoff starting from 7:45 am.

Rajeev Sarkar, a local resident, explained: “Nandanpur Kerer Para halt was one of the 10 stops on the NJP to Haldibari route for local trains. Train services were halted in March 2020 due to the Covid lockdown. Even after the lockdown eased, special trains resumed on this route without stopping at this station. Last December, residents blocked passenger trains, demanding the stoppage. The Railways promised it would resume in January, then February 7, but it didn’t happen. This protest is a result of that frustration.”

Another resident Moushumi Sarkar stated that the movement is for the benefit of the area’s residents.

Passengers faced difficulties due to the blockade of the NJP-bound passenger train at Kerar Para halt station. Moreover, 145 passengers of Mitali Express stranded at Haldibari Station were transported to NJP by four buses with special security. Biplab Dutta, RPF Inspector of Jalpaiguri, said: “Legal action will be taken against the blockaders.”