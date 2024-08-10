Train services disrupted in Sealdah main line

Kolkata: Train services were disrupted in the Sealdah main line on Friday afternoon for nearly an hour causing major inconvenience for



the daily commuters.

According to sources, on Friday around 4:50 pm, a school bus malfunctioned while crossing a level crossing between Ichapur and Barrackpore Railway stations. As the bus got stranded between two level crossing gates, train services had to be suspended. Due to the incident, five pairs of trains got detained at several Railway stations. It took nearly an hour to fix the glitches of the bus. After the bus was removed, train services resumed around 5:25 pm. In another incident on Friday afternoon, train services on Howrah-Seoraphuli line were disrupted after a pantograph of a local train malfunctioned. The incident took place around 4:34 pm when Tarakeswar-Howrah local stopped at the cross over near Seoraphuli due to non-availability of overhead power, blocking the both Up and Down line train movements.

Around 4:51 pm, power supply on the main line and reversible line was restored. Power supply problem of the Down line was rectified around 6:25 pm. Due to the disruption, 10 local trains were delayed for about 15 minutes each.